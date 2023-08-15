Focus on Dominican Republic as Gilas Pilipinas braces for Karl-Anthony Towns

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas will have its hands full containing one of the top players in the NBA as it goes up against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic to kick off its FIBA World Cup bid

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas faces a big problem in its FIBA World Cup opener. Literally.

The Philippines will have its hands full containing one of the top players in the NBA as it goes up against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic to kick off its World Cup bid on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

A two-time All-NBA member and a three-time All-Star for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the seven-foot Towns will suit up for the Dominican Republic for the first time in a decade.

“I don’t think there are many players, even in the NBA, who can stop KAT, one-on-one. So you tell me,” said Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes on Tuesday, August 15, when asked how the team will fare against Towns.

Towns gives the Dominican Republic a major shot in the arm after it qualified for the World Cup in the most dramatic fashion, denying world No. 4 Argentina a spot in the global hoops showdown for the first time since 1982.

The Dominican Republic completed a 17-point comeback and hacked out a 79-75 win over Argentina – the runner-up of the last World Cup – in their final Americas Qualifiers game.

Beating the world No. 23 Dominicans will be crucial for the Filipinos in their quest to reach the next round, as they look to finish as the best Asian team in the World Cup – a feat that merits an outright berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Up next is Angola, which presents world No. 40 Philippines its best chance to notch a win, being the lowest-ranked team in Group A at No. 41.

“Right now, our concern is Dominican Republic. A lot of our efforts are really poured into preparing for the Dominican Republic and Angola,” said Reyes.

“Our focus really is Dominican Republic and Angola because…those are the two games we really have to get.”

Reyes said Gilas Pilipinas has also started its preparations against world No. 10 Italy, its last group stage foe that revealed its final 12-man lineup on Monday, August 14.

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio and former NBA players Luigi Datome and Nicolo Melli will lead the fancied Anzzurri.

“We’re already in the process of compiling and breaking down the individual profiles of those 12. We know a lot about those players – Datome, Melli, and of course, Fontecchio, who plays in the NBA,” said Reyes.

“That’s a very strong team. That’s something we obviously have to take a good, hard, long look at.”

After battling various national teams in its overseas trips, the Philippines heads into the homestretch of its World Cup buildup with tune-ups against Ivory Coast, Montenegro, and Mexico in the coming week. – Rappler.com