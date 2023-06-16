Free shuttle service offered as FIBA crowd record eyed for Gilas Pilipinas’ World Cup opener

WORK DOWN LOW. June Mar Fajardo in action for Gilas Pilipinas during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The SBP says 400 buses will be deployed with hopes of encouraging fans to watch Gilas Pilipinas' FIBA World Cup opener against Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena

MANILA, Philippines – FIBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) are pulling out all the stops in their bid to break the all-time attendance record for a World Cup game.

The SBP on Friday, June 16, announced that ticket holders for the August 25 opening games at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan can avail of free shuttle service from major transportation hubs.

According to the SBP, 400 buses will be deployed on August 25 with hopes of encouraging fans to watch Gilas Pilipinas’ duel with Dominican Republic and shatter the FIBA attendance record that has stood for nearly three decades.

The current FIBA record is the 32,616-strong crowd that watched Team USA clobber Russia, 137-91, in the 1994 World Cup championship game at the SkyDome – now the Rogers Centre – in Toronto, Canada.

Gilas Pilipinas’ match against Dominican Republic at the 55,000-seater venue is set at 8 pm, after fellow Group A teams Italy and Angola duke it out at 4 pm.

Filipino fans who will watch in Bulacan are expected to play a key role as the Philippines – ranked No. 40 in the world – looks to capitalize on its home court advantage as it eyes an upset against No. 23 Dominican Republic.

A win over Dominican Republic will bring Gilas Pilipinas towards its goal of advancing to the second round and finishing as the best-placed Asian team, a feat that merits a coveted berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Philippines will then play the rest of its group stage matches against Italy and Angola at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ranging from P999 to P18,899, tickets for the August 25 games at the Philippine Arena are available for purchase online at https://philippines-ticketing.worldcup.basketball/. – Rappler.com