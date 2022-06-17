Gilas Pilipinas
Philippine basketball

Gilas Pilipinas falls to hot-shooting Korea in friendly game

Delfin Dioquino
Gilas Pilipinas falls to hot-shooting Korea in friendly game

TOUGH LOSS. RJ Abarrientos and Gilas Pilipinas fall short against Korea.

FIBA

Korea erupts for 37 points in a sizzling third-quarter display as it builds a lead safe enough to fend off a late Gilas Pilipinas comeback

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas squandered a double-digit lead against hot-shooting Korea and absorbed a 96-92 loss in the first of their two friendly games at the Anyang Gymnasium in Gyeonggi-Do on Friday, June 17.

The hosts erupted for 37 points in the third quarter after scoring just 34 points in the first half as Korea built a lead safe enough to fend off a late comeback stand from the Philippines.

An SJ Belangel reverse layup and a Dwight Ramos and-one pulled Gilas Pilipinas within 5 points, 82-87, with less than two minutes left, but a Heo Ung triple allowed Korea to create more separation en route to the victory.

Promising performances from the debuting Rhenz Abando and Kevin Quiambao proved to be the silver lining in the loss as they stepped up in the absence of Angelo Kouame and Dave Ildefonso.

Now coached by Nenad Vucinic, Gilas Pilipinas played with just 10 men no thanks to the injuries of Kouame (knee) and Ildefonso (ankle).

The two teams face off again on Saturday. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Philippine basketball

Gilas Pilipinas