All-around Ramos tows Gilas Girls to hot start in FIBA U16 Asia

Rappler.com
IMPRESSIVE. Gabriella Ramos shines right on her international debut for the Philippines.

FIBA

Gabriella Ramos delivers as the Gilas Girls rip Indonesia at the start of their bid for a Division A promotion in the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines came out firing in the second half for a 104-68 ripping of Indonesia at the start of Division B action in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan on Friday, June 24.

Gabriella Ramos powered the Gilas Girls with an all-around performance, knocking in a game-high 27 points built on a 55% shooting clip. The 15-year-old forward also collected  20 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 4 blocks.

Kristan Geyl Yumul helped fuel the Philippines’ second-half breakaway, unloading 20 points, 18 coming from beyond the arc, on a 54% shooting mark. 

After a slim 45-39 halftime advantage, the Gilas Girls turned it up after the break in a decisive run fueled by Yumul and Ramos that put them up by 20 points, 70-50.

Naomi Natalie Panganiban also came through for the young Filipinas with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Angelica Jennifer Candra paced Indonesia with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Philippines takes on Syria next on Saturday, June 25 at 8:45 pm, Manila time.

Only the tournament winner will move up to Division A, where teams will fight for a spot in the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup. – Rappler.com

