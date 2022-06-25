Yumul erupts for 33 as Gilas Girls halt late Syria run

Kristan Geyl Yumul takes over as the Gilas Girls trip Syria to stay unbeaten

MANILA, Philippines – Kristan Geyl Yumul sizzled from beyond the arc as the Philippines arrested Syria’s late surge, 92-86, to stay unbeaten in Division B of the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan on Saturday, June 25.

Yumul erupted for 33 points on an impressive 63% shooting clip – unleashing 27 from three-point range, the last coming in the clutch as the 5-foot-9 guard cushioned the Gilas Girls’ lead, 88-84, with 76 seconds left.

Gabriella Ramos – who starred with 27 points and 20 rebounds in the Philippines’ opening-day win over Indonesia – dropped another double-double of 21 points and 14 boards.

Naomi Natalie Panganiban also helped the young Filipinas grab the solo top spot in Group A at 2-0 by tallying all-around numbers of 13 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals.

The Philippines led by as many as 20 points in the first half, 47-27, but Syria staged a huge run after the break to tie the game at 82 at the 2:34 mark in the fourth quarter.

Showing incredible poise, the Gilas Girls responded starting with Ramos completing a three-point play, 85-82, and Yumul also knocking in a triple, 88-84.

From there, the Gilas Girls held on to the lead to move within a win of a Group A sweep and an outright semifinal berth.

The Philippines takes on Samoa next on Sunday, June 26, at 8:45 pm.

Suzan Backour had 28 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Syrians, who slipped to a share of second with Samoa at 1-1.

Only the top squad in the tournament will earn a promotion to Division A, where the squads will fight for berths in the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The Scores

Philippines 92 – Yumul 33, Ramos 21, Panganiban 13, Medina 7, Oani 7, , Nolasco 6, Fajardo 2, Patricio 2, Lopez 1, Elson 0, Nair 0, Villarin 0.

Syria 86 – Backour 28, Alahmar 20, Almohammad 13, Khreim 6, Kurdi 5, Kanaan 4, Doubal 4, Mardou 2, Jamsakian 2, Agha 2, Aldada 0.

Quarters: 26-19, 47-31, 73-63, 92-86.

– Rappler.com