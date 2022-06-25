Gilas Pilipinas
Yumul erupts for 33 as Gilas Girls halt late Syria run

HOT HAND. Kristan Geyl Yumul carries the Philippines' scoring load.

FIBA

Kristan Geyl Yumul takes over as the Gilas Girls trip Syria to stay unbeaten

MANILA, Philippines – Kristan Geyl Yumul sizzled from beyond the arc as the Philippines arrested Syria’s late surge, 92-86, to stay unbeaten in Division B of the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan on Saturday, June 25.

Yumul erupted for 33 points on an impressive 63% shooting clip – unleashing 27 from three-point range, the last coming in the clutch as the 5-foot-9 guard cushioned the Gilas Girls’ lead, 88-84, with 76 seconds left.

Gabriella Ramos – who starred with 27 points and 20 rebounds in the Philippines’ opening-day win over Indonesia – dropped another double-double of 21 points and 14 boards.

Naomi Natalie Panganiban also helped the young Filipinas grab the solo top spot in Group A at 2-0 by tallying all-around numbers of 13 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals.

The Philippines led by as many as 20 points in the first half, 47-27, but Syria staged a huge run after the break to tie the game at 82 at the 2:34 mark in the fourth quarter.

Showing incredible poise, the Gilas Girls responded starting with Ramos completing a three-point play, 85-82, and Yumul also knocking in a triple, 88-84. 

From there, the Gilas Girls held on to the lead to move within a win of a Group A sweep and an outright semifinal berth.

The Philippines takes on Samoa next on Sunday, June 26, at 8:45 pm.

Suzan Backour had 28 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Syrians, who slipped to a share of second with Samoa at 1-1. 

Only the top squad in the tournament will earn a  promotion to Division A, where the squads will fight for berths in the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

The Scores

Philippines 92 – Yumul 33, Ramos 21, Panganiban 13, Medina 7, Oani 7, , Nolasco 6, Fajardo 2, Patricio 2, Lopez 1,  Elson 0, Nair 0, Villarin 0.

Syria 86 – Backour 28, Alahmar 20, Almohammad 13, Khreim 6, Kurdi 5, Kanaan 4, Doubal 4,  Mardou 2, Jamsakian 2, Agha 2, Aldada 0.

Quarters: 26-19, 47-31, 73-63, 92-86.

