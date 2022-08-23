Amos explodes for 28 as Gilas Youth downs Taipei to stay perfect in FIBA U18

Mason Amos continues his stellar play as Gilas Pilipinas Youth wraps up the group stage in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship with a 3-0 slate

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Youth remained undefeated in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship as it outlasted Chinese Taipei, 84-73, at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, Iran on Tuesday, August 23.

Filipino-Australian big Mason Amos delivered the goods for Gilas Youth for the third straight outing, exploding for 28 points on 12-of-20 clip from the field.

Amos, who is averaging 24.3 points in the tournament, scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the payoff period and also recorded 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the hard-earned victory.

James Nacua backstopped Amos with 16 points, while Joshua Coronel and Seven Gagate added 9 markers apiece for the Philippines, which clinched the No. 1 spot in Group C with a 3-0 slate.

Coming off a 77-61 win over Qatar on Monday, the Filipinos threatened to pull away early as they quickly put up a 10-point cushion at the end of the opening frame, 28-18.

The Philippines, however, failed to keep its distance from Chinese Taipei as the latter came alive at the start of the second half and even led by as many as 10 points, 57-47, midway through the third quarter.

Luckily for the Filipinos, they managed to regain their rhythm offensively in the final period, turning the 10-point deficit into an 11-point lead, 79-68, off a triple by the red-hot Amos with 2:10 left in the game.

Chun Sheng Chang paced Chinese Taipei in the losing effort with 24 points and 6 rebounds, while Te Chi Hsu added 14 points.

The Scores

Philippines 84 – Amos 28, Nacua 16, Coronel 9, Gagate 9, Bahay 8, Pablo 5, Gamber 4, Alao 3, Abadam 2, Andres 0, Demisana 0, Porter 0.

Chinese Taipei 73 – Chang 24, Hsu 14, Kuo 11, Cheng 6, Shih 5, Lin 4, Fu 3, Chen 3, Chiu 3, Xie 0, Pan 0.

Quarters: 28-18, 42-39, 63-60, 84-73.

– Rappler.com