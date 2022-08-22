Gilas Pilipinas
Gilas Youth

Amos shines anew as Gilas Youth topples Qatar to nail FIBA U18 Asia quarters spot

Delfin Dioquino
TOPSCORER. Mason Amos turns in another impressive performance for Gilas Youth.

FIBA

Mason Amos and Gilas Youth bank on a strong second-half showing against Qatar to stay unbeaten in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Youth punched its quarterfinals ticket in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship with a 77-61 comeback win over Qatar at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Iran on Monday, August 22.

Forward Mason Amos churned out 19 points and 7 rebounds to power the Filipinos’ second-half turnaround as they followed up their 64-point demolition of Syria with another victory to stay unbeaten in Group A.

Amos, a Filipino-Australian big man who will play for Ateneo, put up 12 points in the final two quarters, where Gilas Youth outscored Qatar 43-26 to overcome a tentative first half where it trailed 34-35.

The Qataris led 41-40 midway through the third quarter before the Filipinos erected a 14-5 run led by Amos to build a 54-46 advantage.

Jared Bahay backstopped Amos in scoring with 15 points – 11 coming in the first half – to go with 3 rebounds and 3 assists, while Joshua Coronel chimed in 9 points and 3 assists.

EJ Abadam and Kyle Gamber added 7 points each in the win and combined for 7 rebounds.

Mohammed Hashim Abbasher and Moustapha Ndao tallied 14 points apiece for Qatar, which dropped to the bottom with Syria with identical 0-2 cards.

By improving to 2-0, the Philippines tied Chinese Taipei at the top of Group A as they both secured their quarterfinals spots.

The Filipinos and the Taiwanese dispute the No. 1 spot in the bunch when they tangle on Tuesday to wrap up the group stage. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
