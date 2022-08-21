Gilas Youth demolishes Syria in FIBA U18 Asian Championship opener

FULL CONTROL. Gilas Youth forward Kyle Gamber tries to get past the Syrian defense.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Youth got off to a blistering start in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship as it made quick work of Syria, 112-48, at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, Iran on Sunday, August 21.

Filipino-Australian big man and new Ateneo recruit Mason Amos led the Philippines in the 64-point demolition with 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, while Seven Gagate and Earl Abadam scored 19 points apiece.

Gilas Youth, which has an average height of 6-foot-4, wasted no time in breaking the game wide-open as it built a comfortable 35-7 lead over the much-smaller Syrians at the end of the opening frame.

The Filipinos then never looked back the rest of the way, even increasing their lead to as many as 71 points, 106-35, off a basket by Kristian Porter with 4:37 left in the game.

Mason Amos fuels Gilas Pilipinas Youth’s dominant start.

Joshua Coronel also finished in double-digits for Gilas Youth with 10 points, while Porter had 8 markers and a game-high 13 boards.

On the other side, George Kastntin was the only player to reach double figures for Syria – which shot just 23% from the field in the lopsided affair – with 12 points.

Gilas Youth, which is looking to secure a ticket to the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary, will look to sustain its hot momentum when it faces Qatar on Monday, August 2 at 7:15 pm, Manila time.

The Scores

Philippines 112 – Amos 26, Gagate 19, Abadam 19, Coronel 10, Demisana 9, Porter 8, Bahay 6, Gamber 6, Alao 3, Pablo 3, Nacua 2, Andres 1.

Syria 48 – Kastntin 12, Khantoumani 7, Makanas 6, Eid 5, Essa 5, Harami 5, Mousa 3, Ibrahim 2, Dabdoob 2, Hajji 1, Tallaj 0.

Quarters: 35-7, 53-16, 87-24, 112-48.

– Rappler.com