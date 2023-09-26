Gilas Pilipinas
Gilas Pilipinas
Asian Games

Sajonia-led Gilas 3×3 keeps rolling in Asian Games, dumps Taiwan for 2-0 start

JR Isaga

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sajonia-led Gilas 3×3 keeps rolling in Asian Games, dumps Taiwan for 2-0 start

BRYAN SAJONIA. FEU forward Bryan Sajonia at the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.x

UAAP Season 85 Media Team

Former FEU standout turned San Beda recruit Bryan Sajonia leads Gilas 3x3 Under-23 to its second Asian Games win at Chinese Taipei's expense

MANILA, Philippines – Unheralded Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 continued to turn heads in the 19th Asian Games after dumping Chinese Taipei, 17-12, in the Deqing Basketball Court in Huzhou, China, on Tuesday, September 26.

Former FEU standout turned San Beda recruit Bryan Sajonia led the young Gilas rally with 6 points as incoming FEU rookie JR Pasaol and St. Benilde transferee Justine Sanchez scored 4 apiece.

Sajonia’s San Beda teammate Bismarck Lina, formerly of UP, added 3 points in the nip-and-tuck game that saw Chinese Taipei threaten within two, 12-14, with just 37 seconds left.

However, the Gilas Under-23 selection got the game under control as Lina – scoreless up until that point – broke through the scoreboard with an easy layup off a spin move, 15-12, before icing the contest at the free throw with 19 seconds to play, 17-12.

With the win, the Philippines boosts its chances of an outright quarterfinals berth as it now stands alone atop Pool A with a 2-0 record. Chinese Taipei, meanwhile, dropped to a 1-1 slate after a 22-12 win over Hong Kong.

The second- and third-best teams in each pool will go through a pre-quarterfinal knockout before clinching a playoff berth. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

3x3 Basketball

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3