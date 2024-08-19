Gilas Women nearly upsets world No. 8 Brazil in FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STAR. Jack Animam in action for Gilas Women in the FIBA Women's World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournament.

Ranked 40th in the world, Gilas Women give highly favored Brazil a run for its money before falling short in the endgame

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Women fell short of a monumental upset to start the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Rwanda as they bowed to Brazil, 77-74, on Monday, August 19.

Ranked 40th in the world, the Filipinas gave the world No. 8 Brazilians a run for their money before running out of gas in the endgame to fall 0-1 in Group C.

Jack Animam produced a monster double-double of 18 points and 21 rebounds to go with 4 blocks and 1 steal for Gilas Women, who missed two crucial three-pointers inside the final 15 seconds.

Khate Castillo earned a crack at giving the Philippines the upper hand after Brazil seized a 75-74 lead off an Aline Moura free throw, but her wide-open triple from the left corner missed the mark.

Brazil pushed its advantage to 3 points following a pair of foul shots from Caca Martins and held on to the win after forcing Castillo to take a shot from way beyond the arc as time expired.

Afril Bernardino backstopped Animam with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, while Naomi Natalie Panganiban put up 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Castillo and Stefanie Ann Berberabe added 9 points each for the Filipinas in the nip-and-tuck game that featured nine lead changes, with no team leading by double digits.

Leticia Soares paced Brazil with 15 points and 5 rebounds, while Emmanuely De Oliveira and Maria Albiero chimed in 13 and 12 points, respectively.

It will be a short turnaround for Gilas Women as they tangle with world No. 16 Hungary on Tuesday, August 20.

The Philippines needs a top-two finish in the group to advance to the semifinals. – Rappler.com