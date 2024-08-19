Gilas Women nearly upsets world No. 8 Brazil in FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Women fell short of a monumental upset to start the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Rwanda as they bowed to Brazil, 77-74, on Monday, August 19.
Ranked 40th in the world, the Filipinas gave the world No. 8 Brazilians a run for their money before running out of gas in the endgame to fall 0-1 in Group C.
Jack Animam produced a monster double-double of 18 points and 21 rebounds to go with 4 blocks and 1 steal for Gilas Women, who missed two crucial three-pointers inside the final 15 seconds.
Khate Castillo earned a crack at giving the Philippines the upper hand after Brazil seized a 75-74 lead off an Aline Moura free throw, but her wide-open triple from the left corner missed the mark.
Brazil pushed its advantage to 3 points following a pair of foul shots from Caca Martins and held on to the win after forcing Castillo to take a shot from way beyond the arc as time expired.
Afril Bernardino backstopped Animam with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, while Naomi Natalie Panganiban put up 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Castillo and Stefanie Ann Berberabe added 9 points each for the Filipinas in the nip-and-tuck game that featured nine lead changes, with no team leading by double digits.
Leticia Soares paced Brazil with 15 points and 5 rebounds, while Emmanuely De Oliveira and Maria Albiero chimed in 13 and 12 points, respectively.
It will be a short turnaround for Gilas Women as they tangle with world No. 16 Hungary on Tuesday, August 20.
The Philippines needs a top-two finish in the group to advance to the semifinals. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.