Gilas Boys suffer 17-point beating from China in FIBA Asia U16 opener

Martin Mendoza

UNDERDOGS. Philippine point guard Elijah Mark Williams dribbles past his Chinese defender.

FIBA

After a back-and-forth first half, Gilas Boys fail to keep in step with China in the end as they open their 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship campaign on a losing note

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas Boys’ Under-16 team began its 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship campaign on the wrong foot as it suffered an 84-67 beating at the hands of China on Sunday, September 17 (Monday, September 18, Manila time) at the Al-Rayyan Indoor Hall in Doha, Qatar. 

After a back-and-forth first half, where the Philippines trailed by only a single point, 43-44, China slowly pulled away in the third period and outscored the Filipinos, 24-16, to create a 68-59 separation at the start of the fourth quarter.

A layup by Kurt Velasquez at the 7:13 mark of the final frame pulled Gilas Boys back within a two-possession game, 65-71, before China went on a ruthless 14-2 tear in the last seven minutes to settle the final count at 84-67. 

After connecting on eight of their 14 treys in the first two quarters, the Filipinos failed to sustain their red-hot shooting from beyond the arc in the second half as they shot just 3-of-16 from deep the rest of the way. 

Gilas Boys, whose tallest player stands at only 6-foot-6, were heavily outrebounded by their taller Chinese opponents, 48-36, and were also outassisted, 14-7. 

Boyuan Zhang led China with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, while Wenhao Fu posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite struggling from the field, Kieffer Alas topscored for the Philippines with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting, along with 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Cletz David Amos and Velasquez also breached double-digit scoring in the loss with 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

The Philippines eyes a quick bounce back win when it collides with Kazakhstan on Tuesday, September 19 at 12:30 am, Manila time. 

The Scores

China 84 – Zhang 18, Fu 14, Wang 9, Huang 9, Liu 9, He 8, Huan 5, Li 4, Feng 4, Shen 2, Luo 2.

Philippines 67 – Alas 20, Amos 13, Velasquez 12, Ludovice 6, Alegre 4, Daja 4, Diao 3, Chua 3, Williams 2, Banal 0, Morales 0, Gomez de Liaño 0.

Quarters: 25-24, 44-43, 68-59, 84-67. 

– Rappler.com 

