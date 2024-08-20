Imposing Hungary smacks undersized Gilas Women in FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fresh off their near shocker of world No. 8 Brazil, Gilas Pilipinas Women fall massively short of their second giant-slaying bid, falling to No. 16 Hungary in a 37-point rout

MANILA, Philippines – No longer having the element of surprise, Gilas Pilipinas Women failed to build their underdog tale in the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournament, as world No. 16 Hungary roared its way to a 97-60 rout in Rwanda on Tuesday, August 20 (Wednesday, August 21, Manila time).

Coming off an astounding 18-point, 21-rebound double-double in Gilas’ near upset of world No. 8 Brazil, top anchor Jack Animam fell substantially short in her repeat performance bid, disappearing with just 6 points, 1 rebound, and 5 turnovers in 23 minutes.

Afril Bernardino instead took charge with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals in just 18 minutes for Gilas, which now faces a must-win situation against Senegal on Thursday, August 22, 5 pm (Manila time).

In stark contrast to their tussle with Brazil, the Filipinas fell behind quickly and early to the much taller Hungarians, who rode a huge 19-3 second-quarter start to a 51-24 halftime gap. Gilas needed more than 7 minutes in that period to score more than 3 points, ultimately extinguishing its comeback hopes.

Despite the sizeable advantage at the turn of intermission, Hungary did not give an inch to Gilas in the latter two quarters, pushing the lead as high as 39, 90-51, with 2:22 left in regulation before cruising to the 37-point blowout.

Angela Torok thoroughly enjoyed her 20-minute showcase against the Filipinas with a game-high 25-point outing on a 10-of-11 clip, plus 4 assists, and 3 boards, while fellow wingers Debora Dubei and Reka Lelik each scored 13.

Hungary destroyed Gilas on the boards with a massive 33-rebound discrepancy, 57-24, flexed its chemistry with a 29-14 assist gap, and shot 49% overall compared to the Filipinas’ 34%. – Rappler.com