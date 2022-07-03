Dwight Ramos bounces back as Gilas Pilipinas gives India home beating

MAIN MAN. Dwight Ramos sets the tone for Gilas Pilipinas in its demolition of India.

Gilas Pilipinas finishes the first round of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with a 2-2 record as Dwight Ramos rediscovers his deadly form

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas pounced on an error-strewn India side to coast to a 79-63 win and wrap up the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, July 3.

Playing with only 10 players, the Filipinos overcame a slow start thanks in large part to a whopping 24 turnovers the visitors coughed up as they repeated over the Indians to finish the first round with a 2-2 record.

The Philippines’ other win of the qualifiers also came against India by way of a 24-point thrashing in February.

Dwight Ramos redeemed himself from a quiet performance in their 46-point loss to New Zealand three days ago after finishing with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals for Gilas Pilipinas.

Ramos set the tone in the blowout, churning out 13 points, 4 steals, and 2 rebounds in the opening half as the Filipinos grabbed a 45-24 halftime lead before they settled for the 16-point victory.

India committed 19 turnovers in the first half alone, which the Philippines turned into 18 easy points.

Kiefer Ravena also rebounded from his struggles against the Tall Blacks after putting up 12 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while William Navarro tallied 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

“We needed the win. We had a tough trip to New Zealand – literally,” said Gilas Pilipinas head coach Nenad Vucinic.

“The way we got there, it was very difficult to play that game because of the level of opposition. We were all disappointed with our performance so we needed to bounce back.”

Gilas Pilipinas’ big men also rose to the occasion, with Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, and Geo Chiu all having their shining moments.

Tamayo – who injured his ankle against New Zealand – fell short of a double-double after chalking up 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals, while Chiu produced 5 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Quiambao flaunted his all-around game with 6 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal.

Dave Ildefonso sat out due to a knee injury and left the Philippines will only 10 players, with naturalized big man Angelo Kouame also nursing a knee injury.

But the Filipinos’ depleted roster hardly mattered against the Indians as they led by as 24 points to end the first round at second place in Group A behind unbeaten New Zealand (4-0).

Muin Bek Hafeez put up 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals for India, which remained winless with a 0-4 card.

Nevertheless, all three teams – after Korea got disqualified – will advance to the second round, where they will be bunched with Group C squads Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

The Scores

Philippines 79 – Ramos 21, Ravena 12, Navarro 11, Tamayo 9, Quiambao 6, Lopez 6, Chiu 5, Abarrientos 5, Belangel 2, Abando 2.

India 63 – Hafeez 13, Sekhon 12, Muthu Krishnan 12, Bhriguvanshi 8, Rawat 7, Goti 7, Aryan 2, Prince 2, Nayak 0, Tomar 0.

Quarters: 21-10, 45-24, 65-44, 79-63.

– Rappler.com