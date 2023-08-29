Unanswered prayer: Gilas Pilipinas stays winless in FIBA World Cup as Italy advances

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEFENDED. Jordan Clarkson in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Italy in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Not even the basketball gods could shift the balance of power as Italy eliminates Jordan Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas from the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson claimed “prayers will be answered” on the eve of Gilas Pilipinas’ upset bid against Italy.

But not even the basketball gods could shift the balance of power between the two teams as the world No. 10 Azzurri cruised to a 90-83 win to eliminate the Filipinos in Group A of the FIBA World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, August 29.

Needing to win at least 12 points to advance to the second round, the Philippines instead ended up on the wrong end of a cunning display of precision and flair by Italy to finish at the bottom of Group A with a 0-3 record.

The loss marked the Filipinos’ eighth straight World Cup defeat overall as they got relegated to the classification phase, where they will face the two bottom teams from Group B.

Clarkson showed the way anew for the Philippines with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, but his efforts went down the drain against a European powerhouse that has never lost to an Asian team in the World Cup.

Italy hiked its all-time World Cup record against Asian squads to 12-0 and qualified for the second round together with unbeaten Dominican Republic (3-0) after winding up at second place in Group A with a 2-1 slate.

Simone Fontecchio, Clarkson’s Utah Jazz teammate in the NBA, starred for the Azzurri with 18 points and 6 rebounds, taking charge in a big second period that prove to be the turning point.

Gilas Pilipinas still held on to a 23-20 edge after June Mar Fajardo beat the first-quarter buzzer before Fontecchio caught fire as he scattered 10 points in the second frame and propelled Italy to a 48-39 halftime cushion.

Marco Spissu backstopped Fontecchio with 13 points, 9 assists, and 2 steals, while Giampalo Ricci fired 14 points spiked by four triples for the hot-shooting Italians, who sank 17 three-pointers overall in 41 attempts.

The Italians also drew a solid outing from Alessandro Pajola as he scored 9 of his 11 points in the third quarter, including the buzzer-beating triple that stretched their lead to 73-60.

With the loss, the Philippines needs all other five Asian squads to also miss the second round to have a shot at the automatic Olympic berth as only the top-ranked Asian team will secure a slot in the 2024 Paris Games.

The Scores

Italy 90 – Fontecchio 18, Ricci 14, Spissu 13, Tonut 13, Pajola 11, Melli 10, Polonara 6, Datome 5, Severini 0.

Philippines 83 – Clarkson 23, Ramos 14, Pogoy 9, Abando 8, Edu 8, Ravena 8, Malonzo 7, Fajardo 4, Sotto 2, Aguilar 0, Perez 0, Thompson 0.

Quarters: 20-23, 48-39, 73-60, 90-83.

– Rappler.com