Brownlee explodes for 41 points, but Gilas Pilipinas falls short vs Jordan

DOWN THE DRAIN. A blistering performance from Justin Brownlee goes for naught as Gilas Pilipinas falls to Jordan.

Gilas Pilipinas sees its four-game winning streak halted by Jordan despite an offensive masterclass from Justin Brownlee in their final Asian Qualifiers game

BULACAN, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas wrapped up its FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers campaign on an anticlimactic note.

The Philippines saw its four-game winning streak halted after absorbing a heartbreaking 91-90 loss to Jordan in its last game despite an offensive masterclass from Justin Brownlee at the Philippine Arena on Monday, February 27.

Brownlee erupted for 41 points and took over in their searing second-half comeback from a 25-point deficit, 16-41, but the Filipinos failed to get the job done in the endgame.

The Philippines wasted multiple chances to wrest the lead from the visitors, including a pair of bungled free throws by Scottie Thompson with 30 seconds remaining.

Stellar throughout with 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, Thompson muffed both of his foul shots as the Jordanians held on to sweep their two-game road trip and end the Asian Qualifiers with a 6-4 record.

Gilas Pilipinas forced a stop on Ahmad Alhamarsheh for a last crack at the victory only to witness Ray Parks miss a potential game-winner.

“Credit to our guys for not giving up. We still clawed back to give us a chance in the endgame,” said head coach Chot Reyes even as the Philippines fell to 6-4.

Dar Tucker posted 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Freddy Ibrahim chalked up 19 points for the hot-shooting Falcons, who built a commanding lead after draining 11 of their first 17 three-pointers.

Veteran forward Zaid Abbas gave Jordan its biggest advantage of the game at 41-16 in the second quarter.

The Scores

Jordan 91 – Tucker 22, Ibrahim 19, Z. Abbass 10, Bzai 9, Hawwas 8, Alhamarsheh 8, Alhendi 6, Hussein 5, H. Abbass 2, Alnajdawi 2.

Philippines 90 – Brownlee 41, Malonzo 11, Thompson 9, Heading 9, Parks 8, Ramos 7, Perez 4, Fajardo 1, Amos 0, K. Ravena 0.

Quarters: 33-14, 60-41, 70-64, 91-90.

– Rappler.com