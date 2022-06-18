Gilas Youth falls to Korea, settles for battle for 7th

CHALLENGE. Fil-Am Alex Konov tries to get past the Korean defense.

After bowing to Korea, the Philippines hopes to salvage its campaign with a seventh-place finish in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Youth got stopped by another familiar foe.

After missing the chance to secure a World Cup berth, the Philippines dropped further down the classification phase with a loss to Korea, 88-77, in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, June 18.

With the loss, the Philippines will try to salvage its campaign with a seventh-place finish on the last day of the tournament on Sunday.

Led by Jared Bahay, the young Filipinos kept in pace for three quarters with the Koreans, the country’s longtime continental rival also in the men’s division.

The Philippines trailed only by 4 points, 61-57, heading into the final quarter before Mingyo Ku helped fuel a Korean surge that widened the gap to 14 points, 86-72.

Ku led Korea with 21 points on top of 7 assists and 4 rebounds. Yujin Lee also had a perfect game, shooting 7-of-7 from the field on the way to finishing with 17 points to go with 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Bahay led the Philippines with 25 points, 13 coming on a perfect shooting from the free throw line. The 5-foot-11 Cebuano also flirted with a double-double by dishing out 9 assists and grabbing 4 rebounds.

Fil-Canadian Zain Mahmood scored 12 and had 6 boards, while Fil-American Caelum Harris added 10 points and 6 rebounds for Gilas Youth.

The Philippines had a shot at clinching a spot in the FIBA U17 World Cup berth by finishing in the top four, but the young Nationals fell a win short after blowing a double-digit lead against Australia, 109-83, in the quarterfinals last Friday.

The Scores

Korea 88 – Ku 21, Y. Lee 17, Shin 15, G. Lee 11, Sw Kim 6, Seok 5, Kang 4, Edi 4, Ko 3, Shim 2, Bang 0, Sh Kim 0.

Philippines 77 – Bahay 25, Mahmood 12, Harris 10, Competente 9, Porter 6, Bayla 4, Konov 4, Nieto 4, Gemao 3, Jones 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 39-32, 61-57, 88-77.

– Rappler.com