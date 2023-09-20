Gilas Boys whip Malaysia, set up do-or-die clash vs Korea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Boys make easy work of Malaysia as they arrange a knockout game against Korea for a quarterfinal seat in the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas Boys’ Under-16 team wrapped up the preliminary round of the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship with an easy 75-52 rout of Malaysia for its second win on Tuesday, September 19 (Wednesday, September 20, Manila time) at the Al-Rayyan Indoor Hall in Doha, Qatar.

With the victory, Gilas Boys secured the No. 2 spot in Group D behind China and arranged a do-or-die clash with Korea on Friday, September 22 for a seat in the quarterfinals.

Coming off an 18-point, 10-rebound performance against Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kieffer Alas, the younger brother of PBA star Kevin, picked up where he left off and delivered another double-double of 15 markers and 13 boards to show the way for the Philippines.

Kurt Velasquez, likewise, continued his steady play for Gilas Boys as he registered 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 7 rebounds, while Filipino-American point guard Elijah Williams tallied a near double-double of 9 points and 9 assists.

It was Velasquez who set the tone for the Philippines early on as he fired 9 of his 13 points in the opening frame that saw the Filipinos jump out to a whopping 29-8 advantage.

Similar to their 24-point demolition of the Kazakhs, where they closed out the game with a back-breaking 17-0 run, Gilas Boys went on a massive 17-2 rally at the end of the first quarter to turn a 12-6 lead at the 4:09 mark into a 21-point cushion.

The Philippines never looked back from that point on as all 11 players fielded in by Gilas Boys head coach Josh Reyes managed to put up a basket in the wire-to-wire drubbing.

On the other side, no Malaysian player scored in double-digits with Yen Joon Chua, Tze Hen Brandon Kho, and Elvin Hoo leading the team with 7 points apiece.

The Scores

Philippines 75 – Alas 15, Velasquez 13, Williams 9, Morales 7, Daja 7, Chua 6, Gomez de Liaño 6, Alegre 4, Banal 3, Ludovice 3, Diao 2.

Malaysia 52 – Chua 7, Kho 7, Hoo 7, Juan 6, Chia 6, Goh 5, Khoo 4, Lai 3, Lee 3, Tan 2, Chee 2, Tan 0.

Quarters: 29-8, 45-23, 60-36, 75-52.

– Rappler.com