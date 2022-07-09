IN THE RUNNING. Almond Vosotros and Gilas Pilipinas stay alive in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas splits its pool stage matches against Singapore and China to reach the final eight of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ unbeaten streak in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup came to a screeching halt after it wrapped up the pool stage with an 11-21 loss to China on Saturday, July 9, in Singapore.

Fresh from a gutsy win over the hosts earlier in the day, Almond Vosotros and the rest of the Filipinos found the taller Chinese a tough nut to crack as they settled for second place in Pool C with a 1-1 card.

China ripped the Philippines from the get-go, jumping to a 5-0 start and finishing the game with nearly 1:40 minutes to spare to top Pool C with a 2-0 record.

Averaging 9.3 points in their first three wins, Vosotros got contained to just 3 points as China hounded him and forced him to take contested shots throughout.

China also attacked Vosotros on defense by feeding the ball to whoever the 5-foot-11 guard – the smallest in the team – guarded.

Lervin Flores topscored for the Philippines with 4 points, while Joseph Eriobu and Samboy de Leon added 2 points apiece in the loss.

De Leon knocked down a two-pointer to cut Gilas Pilipinas’ deficit to 11-17, but China closed out the game with a 4-0 run capped by a Zhao Jiaren deuce.

The Philippines still clinched a quarterfinal berth despite the loss, but it faces a tall order as it tangles with top seed Mongolia, which ruled Pool A with a 2-0 record.

Meanwhile, China will lock horns with Pool B second-placer Korea (1-1) in the last eight.

In its first pool stage match on Saturday, the Philippines fended off a tough challenge from Singapore and hacked out a 21-17 win.

Vosotros netted a team-high-tying 6 points as he came alive late by scoring 4 of their last 7 points, including the game-winning jumper.

Flores also tallied 6 points against Singapore, De Leon posted 5 points, while Eriobu chimed in 4 points.

Singapore got the boot after landing at third and last place in Pool C with a 0-2 record, as only the top two from each of the four pools advanced to the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com