MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ unbeaten streak in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup came to a screeching halt after it wrapped up the pool stage with an 11-21 loss to China on Saturday, July 9, in Singapore.
Fresh from a gutsy win over the hosts earlier in the day, Almond Vosotros and the rest of the Filipinos found the taller Chinese a tough nut to crack as they settled for second place in Pool C with a 1-1 card.
China ripped the Philippines from the get-go, jumping to a 5-0 start and finishing the game with nearly 1:40 minutes to spare to top Pool C with a 2-0 record.
Averaging 9.3 points in their first three wins, Vosotros got contained to just 3 points as China hounded him and forced him to take contested shots throughout.
China also attacked Vosotros on defense by feeding the ball to whoever the 5-foot-11 guard – the smallest in the team – guarded.
Lervin Flores topscored for the Philippines with 4 points, while Joseph Eriobu and Samboy de Leon added 2 points apiece in the loss.
De Leon knocked down a two-pointer to cut Gilas Pilipinas’ deficit to 11-17, but China closed out the game with a 4-0 run capped by a Zhao Jiaren deuce.
The Philippines still clinched a quarterfinal berth despite the loss, but it faces a tall order as it tangles with top seed Mongolia, which ruled Pool A with a 2-0 record.
Meanwhile, China will lock horns with Pool B second-placer Korea (1-1) in the last eight.
In its first pool stage match on Saturday, the Philippines fended off a tough challenge from Singapore and hacked out a 21-17 win.
Vosotros netted a team-high-tying 6 points as he came alive late by scoring 4 of their last 7 points, including the game-winning jumper.
Flores also tallied 6 points against Singapore, De Leon posted 5 points, while Eriobu chimed in 4 points.
Singapore got the boot after landing at third and last place in Pool C with a 0-2 record, as only the top two from each of the four pools advanced to the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com