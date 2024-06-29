Gilas Girls oust Samoa, near Division A promotion in FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HUSTLE. Gilas Girls' Ava Fajardo in action against Samoa in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup semifinals.

Gilas Girls move on the cusp of the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B title and a promotion to Division A with a 24-point thrashing of Samoa in the semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – One win away from advancing to Division A.

Gilas Girls moved on the cusp of the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B title and a promotion to Division A after crushing Samoa in the semifinals, 71-47, on Saturday, June 29, at the Futian Sports Park in Shenzhen, China.

Ava Fajardo spearheaded Gilas Girls’ offense with a game-high 19 points, while Naomi Panganiban finished with 12 markers as they continued their dominant run in the tournament with a 3-0 slate.

Coming off a three-day break, the Philippines built an early 12-point edge over Samoa at the end of the first quarter, 17-5, but the Filipinas couldn’t sustain the double-digit lead as the Samoans got back to within 4 points with less than four minutes left in the second period, 25-21.

With Samoa still within striking distance of the Philippines late in the third frame, 37-43, the Filipinas went on a massive 16-2 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the gritty Samoans for good with 7:30 remaining in the game.

Like Fajardo and Panganiban, Margarett Villanueva and Sophia Canindo scored in double figures for the Philippines with 11 points apiece.

For Samoa, Mylaani Sione topscored with 18 points, while Kira-May Filemu tallied a double-double of 12 markers and 17 rebounds.

Gilas Girls will face the winner between Iran and Lebanon in the championship on Sunday, June 30.

The Scores

Philippines 71 – Fajardo 19, Panganiban 12, Villanueva 11, Canindo 11, Ramos 9, Duenas 3, Rodriguez 2, Impreso 2, Abong 2, Lapasaran 0, Reyes 0, Quinte 0.

Samoa 47 – Sione 18, Flemu 12, Reupena 6, Manumaleuga 3, Hiko 2, Foa’i-Auimatagi 2, Afualo 2, Au 2, Ah-Ken 0, Vickerman 0.

Quarters: 17-5, 31-23, 49-39, 71-47.

– Rappler.com