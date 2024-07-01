Gilas Boys fall to 0-2 in FIBA U17 World Cup after 62-point loss to Spain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOUGH. Gilas Boys’ Edryn Morales battle for rebound position against Spain in the FIBA U17 World Cup.

After a 59-point whipping against Lithuania on opening day, Gilas Boys suffer another huge beatdown in the FIBA U17 World Cup at the hands of world No. 2 Spain

MANILA, Philippines – Spain proved why it is ranked No. 2 in the world as it handed the Gilas Pilipinas under-17 team a ruthless 96-34 beating in the FIBA U17 World Cup on Sunday, June 30, at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkiye (Turkey).

Coming off a 59-point loss to Lithuania in their opening assignment, Gilas Boys were simply no match for Spain right from the get-go as the Spanish immediately broke the game wide open with a 16-0 lead in just the first four minutes of the contest.

Playing minus their go-to guy Kieffer Alas – who suffered a knee injury prior to the start of the World Cup – Gilas Boys struggled mightily on offense as they were held to just 2 points the whole opening period, with their lone basket coming from Joaquin Ludovice at the 5:17 mark of the quarter.

The Philippines managed to score in double-digits in the next three quarters, but the game was practically out of reach as early as the first frame, thanks to Spain’s massive 30-2 start.

Gilas Boys ended the game shooting just 14-of-63 from the field, including a dismal 3-of-30 clip from three-point land.

Aside from steals, where the Philippines tallied 12 versus Spain’s 11, the Spanish dominated all other statistical categories, including a whopping 71-22 difference in the rebounding department and a 52-13 edge in bench points.

For the second straight contest, only one Gilas Boys player reached double figures in scoring, with Bonn Daja dropping 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Ludovice finished with 7 points, while Elijah Williams and Edryn Morales contributed 4 apiece in the 62-point defeat.

On the other side, Maximo Garcia-Plata led Spain’s onslaught with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists, while Guillermo Del Pino had 14 markers.

Now at 0-2, the Josh Reyes-mentored Gilas Boys return to the drawing board as they wrap up their group phase campaign in Group A versus fellow winless squad Puerto Rico on Tuesday, July 2.

The Scores

Spain 96 – Garcia-Plata 15, Del Pino 14, Campoy 13, Del Castillo 13, Balde 9, Platteeuw 8, Kemu 6, Blanco 6, Gomez 5, Gimenez 4, Huelves 3, Villar 0.

Philippines 34 – Daja 12, Ludovice 7, Williams 4, Morales 4, Chua 3, Velasquez 2, Alegre 2, Banal 0, Diao 0, Arejola 0, Amos 0, Gomez de Liaño 0.

Quarters: 30-2, 57-13, 76-24, 96-34.

– Rappler.com