LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Angola – FIBA World Cup 2023

After falling short against Dominican Republic, Gilas Pilipinas looks to end its near decade-long FIBA World Cup win drought against Angola

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas gets a prime chance to clinch its first FIBA World Cup win in nearly a decade as it battles Angola at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 27.

Fresh from a close 87-81 loss to Dominican Republic, the Filipinos look to get the job done this time against the Angolans, who are also coming off a defeat after an 81-67 beating at the hands of Group A favorite Italy.

World No. 41 Angola is the only team ranked lower than No. 40 Philippines in Group A.

But Philippines head coach Chot Reyes does not plan to take the Angolans lightly, especially after they proved no pushovers against the world No. 10 Italians.

The African squad kept in step with the fancied Azzurri and trailed by just two possessions through the first three quarters before it came apart in the final salvo.

“Angola pressures the ball just as much as the Dominican Republic did. We have to make some adjustment in our offense,” said Reyes.

Reyes steered the Philippines to its last World Cup win when they pulled off an 81-79 overtime escape against Senegal in the 2014 edition in Seville, Spain.

It should be fitting for the Filipinos to end their World Cup drought against another African nation.

Game time is 8 pm. – Rappler.com