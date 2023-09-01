LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs China – FIBA World Cup 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas gets a final chance to salvage its forgettable FIBA World Cup campaign as it looks to score a breakthrough win over China to close out the classification phase

MANILA, Philippines – One last shot.

Gilas Pilipinas gets a final chance to salvage its forgettable FIBA World Cup campaign as it looks to score a breakthrough win over China to close out the classification phase at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, September 2.

A victory over Team Dragon will be the Filipinos’ first in the World Cup in nearly a decade, or since they beat Senegal in the 2014 edition.

The Philippines has not won in the World Cup since, losing all of its five games four years ago in China and dropping its first four matches in this edition that it co-hosts with Japan and Indonesia.

Another loss will mark the first time a World Cup host went winless since Colombia lost all of its six games in its hosting of the 1982 edition.

Only two host nations have ended the World Cup without a single win, the other time happening in 1978 when the Philippines ended its campaign with a 0-8 record.

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson eyes payback against China five years after his international debut for Gilas Pilipinas ended in disappointment at the hands of Team Dragon in the 2018 Asian Games.

Clarkson, then still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, finished with 28 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, but the Filipinos fell short and absorbed an 82-80 loss.

That game marked the last time the Philippines crossed paths with China.

Led by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson, China seeks to end the World Cup with back-to-back wins after breaking through with an 83-76 victory over Angola at the start of the classification round.

Game time is 8 pm. – Rappler.com