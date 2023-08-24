LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Dominican Republic – FIBA World Cup 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With a long buildup and a souped-up roster, Gilas Pilipinas begins its FIBA World Cup campaign against a favored Dominican Republic side

MANILA, Philippines – Whether Gilas Pilipinas’ longer buildup and souped-up roster are enough will be known as it tangles with Dominican Republic for its FIBA World Cup opener on Friday, August 25, at the Philippine Arena.

Unlike the previous World Cup where they finished dead-last no thanks to a short preparation period, the Filipinos trained for two months and held camp in Europe and China, playing a bunch of national teams in tune-up games.

The Philippines also parades arguably its most talented lineup bannered by Utah Jazz ace guard Jordan Clarkson, one of the many NBA players set to see action in the global hoops showpiece.

While the Philippines played with former NBA veteran Andray Blatche in the past two World Cups, Clarkson – who averaged career-highs 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 4 rebounds last season – gives the team a different dynamic.

Gilas Pilipinas afforded to bring in a guard as a naturalized player owing to the abundance of capable local big men in 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto, 6-foot-10 June Mar Fajardo, 6-foot-10 AJ Edu, and 6-foot-9 Japeth Aguilar.

Still, the world No. 40 Filipinos remain the underdog against the No. 23 Dominicans, who are bolstered by Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Other Dominicans who have NBA or G League experience include Lester Quiñones (Golden State Warriors), Angel Delgado (Los Angeles Clippers), LJ Figueroa (Santa Cruz Warriors), and Eloy Vargas (South Bay Lakers).

The odds stacked against them, Reyes said his wards need to bring their A-game for a sniff of a winning chance.

“We have to be the best we can be and play our best game, [b]ut even if we play our best, it does not guarantee a win because that is how strong the other team is,” said Reyes.

“The only thing sure is if we do not play our best, then we have no chance.”

Game time is 8 pm, after fellow Group A teams Italy and Angola duke it out in the opening game at 4 pm. – Rappler.com