SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas games at FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The road to the 2023 FIBA World Cup begins for Gilas Pilipinas as it kicks off its Asian Qualifiers campaign this February.

Although already qualified for the World Cup as the tournament host, the national team wants to make an impression and protect its home against fellow Group A squads New Zealand, Korea, and India at the Araneta Coliseum.

It will be a brutal schedule for the Philippines as it will play four games in five days from February 24 to 28.

Here’s the schedule of Group A games for the February window:

– Rappler.com