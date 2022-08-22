SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas at FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2022

NBA player Jordan Clarkson returns to national team duty as Gilas Pilipinas faces Lebanon and Saudi Arabia in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Expectations are high as Gilas Pilipinas plunges back to action in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers this August.

NBA player Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto return to national team duty when the Philippines – toting a 2-2 record – tangle with Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

The Filipinos will face the Lebanese on the road in Beirut and will host the Saudis at the Mall of Asia Arena, hoping to sweep the window behind a retooled roster composed of PBA stars and Japan B. League standouts.

Lebanon occupies second place in Group E with a 3-1 card, while Saudi Arabia sits behind the Philippines at fifth place with a 1-3 record.

Here is Gilas Pilipinas’ fourth window schedule:

