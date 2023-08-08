Gilas Pilipinas gets boost as Jordan Clarkson arrives in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson arrives in the Philippines to reinforce Gilas Pilipinas as its naturalized player for the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson arrived in the country early Tuesday, August 8, to boost Gilas Pilipinas as its naturalized player 17 days before the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup co-hosted by the country.

Clarkson arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 5:35 am on Tuesday.

“Great, great. Amazing…. I don’t know, we’ll see but I’m just excited to be with the team again,” Clarkson told reporters.

“I think we got a good chance to do some things – hopefully we’d win some games,” added the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

The rest of the Gilas contingent led by head coach Chot Reyes were to return to Manila from China later Tuesday after a successful stint in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament.

The Philippines tallied a 3-1 record, capping its stint with a 63-48 thumping of Iran.

Clarkson will lead a Gilas team looking to claim an outright spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics as the highest-ranked Asian team in the World Cup.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the FIBA World Cup local organizing committee (LOC) welcomed Clarkson as the first official foreign delegate.

According to LOC deputy event director Erika Dy, they are prepared for the arrival of the 15 foreign teams, with the first wave expected to arrive on August 17.

“Everything is set, there are arrival dates already as airport personnel have been informed beforehand, we are ready,” said Dy.

Dy added that there will be another transportation simulation from teams’ respective accommodations to the Araneta Coliseum, the Mall of Asia Arena, and the Philippine Arena.

The LOC is aiming to meet the 45-minute maximum standard set by FIBA from Taguig to Bocaue, Bulacan, the site of the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena. – Rappler.com