Ginebra, Magnolia stars banner new additions to Gilas Pilipinas’ 24-man pool

Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Arvin Tolentino, Jio Jalalon and Ian Sangalang headline the 12 new players included in Gilas Pilipinas' pool for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Players from Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia were the notable additions as Gilas Pilipinas unveiled its 24-man pool for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Arvin Tolentino of the Gin Kings and Jio Jalalon and Ian Sangalang of the Hotshots banner the 12 new players included in the national team pool.

San Miguel stars June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, Meralco standouts Chris Newsome, Allein Maliksi, and Raymond Almazan, NorthPort ace Robert Bolick, and former Terrafirma forward Roosevelt Adams also made the pool.

However, the pool will immediately be trimmed down on Wednesday, August 17, after the Beermen and the Bolts tangle in the rubber match of their best-of-seven semifinals series in the PBA Philippine Cup.

As agreed upon by the PBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, only players from the 10 eliminated teams will be made available for national team duty as the fourth window coincides with the All-Filipino finals.

Calvin Oftana, Kevin Alas, Jamie Malonzo, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, and Francis Lopez kicked things off for the fourth window by joining the first practice on Monday.

Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson and big man Kai Sotto will reinforce the squad as they arrive later this week.

Advancing to the second round of the qualifiers with a 2-2 record, the Philippines faces Lebanon in an away game on August 25 before it hosts Saudi Arabia on August 29. – Rappler.com