Ginebra stars Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar uncertain for SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – Whether Barangay Ginebra stars Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar will play for Gilas Pilipinas in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia remains up in the air.

Chot Reyes said on Wednesday, April 26, that Thompson and Aguilar are uncertain to suit up as the national team continues to battle personnel woes, with several of its marquee players unavailable for the biennial meet.

Thompson could miss the SEA Games as his wife Jinky is expected to give birth to their first child in the middle of the regional showpiece, which will run from May 5 to 17.

“We’re planning for that eventuality,” said Reyes.

Meanwhile, Aguilar has yet to fully recover from the knee injury that sidelined him for 15 games in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Although Aguilar returned for the Gin Kings in the Governors’ Cup finals, he totaled just under 20 minutes in four games of the championship duel, which TNT ruled with a 4-2 series win.

“Japeth is quite uncertain,” said Reyes in a mix of Filipino and English.

Gilas Pilipinas has been beset with personnel woes as San Miguel big man June Mar Fajardo, TNT guard Mikey Williams, and Ginebra forward Jamie Malonzo sit out the SEA Games.

Reyes ruled out Fajardo as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Malonzo and Williams begged off due to personal commitments.

The absence of its stars has forced the national team to practice with a shortened lineup, with only 11 players showing up in training on Wednesday.

Players in attendance were Christian Standhardinger, Chris Ross, CJ Perez, Sean Anthony, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Chris Newsome, Mike and Ben Phillips, and Mason Amos.

The national team will ramp up its SEA Games preparation as it enters training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna on Sunday, April 30, before it flies to Cambodia on May 6.