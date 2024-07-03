How to watch Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2024 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TRIO. Dwight Ramos (24) with Gilas Pilipinas teammates Kai Sotto (11) and Calvin Oftana (18) in the 2024 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas vies for a Paris Games berth through the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where it battles hosts Latvia and Georgia in the group stage

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas gets one last shot at the Paris Games as it plunges to action in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia.

The lowest-ranked team in Group A, world No. 37 Philippines faces an uphill climb against No. 6 Latvia and No. 23 Georgia, needing a top-two finish to advance to the crossover semifinals.

Making the road to the Olympics more difficult is the hectic schedule as the Filipinos play back-to-back matches in less than 24 hours, first against Latvia at 12 am then against Georgia at 8:30 pm on Thursday, July 4 (Manila time).

But the Nationals are up to the challenge.

“This is not supposed to be a fun trip, it is supposed to be the hardest thing we will ever do in our basketball lives,” said Philippines head coach Tim Cone.

Here are ways to watch Gilas Pilipinas’ games:

TV

For free television, the matches will be shown live on One Sports and RPTV, while Cignal subscribers can check the games out on One Sports+.

Online

Pilipinas Live offers streaming for both battles against Latvia and Georgia through its website and mobile app.

The matches can also be streamed live through the Smart LiveStream App for free.

Watch party

Those who want to cheer alongside their fellow fans can attend the watch parties at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City to be hosted by insecticide spray brand Baygon.

Gates open at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, July 3, for the Latvia game and at 6 pm on Thursday, July 4, for the Georgia match.

To spice up the watch party, Baygon will stage games, including a free throw shootout, and do a giveaway of its products.

Fans can also catch Rappler Sports’ play-by-play updates on game days.

– Rappler.com