How to watch Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers games

Catch Gilas Pilipinas' games in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on television or online

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is back in action for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers this Friday, August 26, and Monday, August 29.

Following disastrous campaigns in the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is going all-out to restore public favor by tapping NBA player Jordan Clarkson for the first time since 2018 and Australia NBL rising star Kai Sotto.

The star-studded Gilas roster, still under controversial head coach Chot Reyes, will first take on home team Lebanon on Friday, 2 am, Manila time, before hosting Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, 7 pm. (SCHEDULE: Gilas Pilipinas at FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2022)

Here is how you can watch the Philippines’ games:

Television

On free TV, One Sports will air the Lebanon match on Friday live at 2 am while TV5 will have a delayed telecast at 11:15 pm.

One Sports will also air the Saudi Arabia match on Monday live at 7 pm while TV5 will still have a delayed 11:15 pm telecast.

Meanwhile, on pay TV, Cignal will air the two matches live in high definition on One Sports+.

Online

Fans will have live online access of the games on the Cignal Play website. Users need only register to gain access to free channels like TV5 and One Sports. One Sports+ in high definition can also be unlocked by upgrading to a paid subscription through GCash’s Buy Load section for as low as P75.

Smart subscribers can also watch all fourth window games live on the Smart GigaPlay app. Data charges may be incurred.

The GigaPlay App exclusive for Smart subscribers is available for download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Smart GigaPlay will stream the following games:

August 26 – Philippines vs Lebanon (2 am), Slovenia vs Estonia (2:30 am), Canada vs Argentina (10:40 am), Kazakhstan vs China (10 pm)

August 28 – Slovenia vs Germany (9 pm)

August 29 – Serbia vs Turkey (1 am), Philippines vs Saudi Arabia (7 pm)

August 30 – Japan vs Kazakhstan (5:05 .m)

The GigaPlay App will also stream replays of the Gilas games:

Gilas vs Lebanon – August 26 at 8:30 am and 6 pm

Gilas vs Saudi Arabia – August 29 at 9 pm

Live updates

Rappler will feature live updates of the games:

Other Gilas promos

Basketball fans can get a chance to win Gilas replica jerseys or an iPhone 13 Pro when they join the stat guessing game via SBP’s Facebook messenger from August 22 to 29.

To join, simply go to the SBP Facebook page and join Guess the Stats game via Messenger. Key in “POWER” to start guessing the stats of the Gilas players in their game against Saudi Arabia on August 29.

Smart has also prepared immersive experiences and exclusive treats for customers and fans trooping to the SM Mall of Asia Arena for the FIBA World Cup ‘1 Year to Go’ Event. Catch Smart’s booth at the MOA Music Hall on August 29 for a chance to win prizes.

