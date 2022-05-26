Gilas Pilipinas
Rappler Talk Sports: Gilas Women’s journey to 2nd SEA Games gold 

Beatrice Go
Catch Philippine women’s basketball stars Afril Bernardino and Camille Clarin as they share their SEA Games gold journey

MANILA, Philippines – The future of women’s basketball in the Philippines burns bright as the Gilas Pilipinas Women secured another gold medal for the country in the Southeast Asian Games.

Although the campaign ended with a loss to Malaysia, Gilas Women still secured the top spot as they held the best record in the regional biennial meet. 

Catch Rappler’s interview with Gilas Women stars Afril Bernardino and Camille Clarin on Friday, May 27 at 5 pm. – Rappler.com 

More commonly known as Bee, Beatrice Go is a multimedia sports reporter for Rappler, who covers Philippine sports governance, national teams, football, and the UAAP. Stay tuned for her news and features on Philippine sports and videos like the Rappler Athlete’s Corner and Rappler Sports Timeout.
