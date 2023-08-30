Italy coach tells winless Gilas Pilipinas to be proud, praises Jordan Clarkson for ‘amazing behavior’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Among all the 8 current winless squads in the FIBA World Cup that includes 4 other Asian teams, Gilas Pilipinas averages the lowest losing margin

MANILA, Philippines – Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco offered Gilas Pilipinas consolation, saying the Filipinos should still be proud despite a winless group stage run that eliminated them from FIBA World Cup contention.

The Philippines finished at the bottom of Group A with a 0-3 card and got relegated to the classification phase after an 83-90 loss to the Azzurri at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 29.

Still, it was not as disastrous as the last time the two teams locked horns when the Italians gave the Filipinos a 46-point beatdown in the last World Cup in China.

“You did an amazing job today. Not just today. You have to be proud of your players. You did a great tournament,” said Pozzecco.

Gilas Pilipinas kept in step with a Dominican Republic side led by Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns in its World Cup opener before it fell to a stinging 81-87 loss as Jordan Clarkson fouled out late.

Presented with arguably its best chance to notch its first World Cup win since 2014, the Philippines went up by double digits against Angola but frittered away its lead en route to an 80-70 defeat.

If there is any silver lining amid the string of losses, the Filipinos have yet to get blown out unlike teams in other groups.

Among all the eight current winless squads in the World Cup that includes other Asian teams China, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iran, the Philippines averages the lowest losing margin with 7.7 points.

“You lost three games but you fought in all of them. All of those games. You have to be really proud of all the guys,” said Pozzecco.

Pozzecco singled out Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Jordan Clarkson with praise, saying the Utah Jazz standout plays with his heart out.

“Clarkson is a really huge star but he has amazing behavior,” said Pozzecco.

“He plays with emotion, with art. He was really involved. After the first game, he was in the bench after his fifth foul and he was really sad. Congratulations to all of you guys.”

Placing second in Group A with a 2-1 record, Italy secured its place in the crossover second round, where it will face the top two squads from Group B. – Rappler.com