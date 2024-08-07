Jack Animam sees more competitive Gilas Women with naturalized player

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Already in the upper echelon of FIBA Asia, Gilas Pilipinas Women star center Jack Animam hopes that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas considers adding a naturalized player to its roster

MANILA, Philippines – To help Gilas Pilipinas Women further excel, center Jack Animam admitted that the team needs to have a naturalized player of its own.

“[Being disadvantaged in height], it’s always [been] like that. I don’t know what we need to do for them to [say], ‘Let’s naturalize somebody from a different country just to help us.’ Because if they can do it in the men’s, why not in the women’s too?” the Filipina star center said.

“I think our rankings do not veer away much from the men, but knowing them, they join more tournaments,” she added.

“We haven’t played in the World Cup but we’re [close to being] there. So it’s just really a matter of some help, you know, and I think we’re really gonna be competitive, and, for the years to come, it’s not impossible: I mean, the World Cup or Olympics is just around the corner.”

The team is currently preparing for the inaugural Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Kigali, Rwanda from August 19 to 25.

According to the latest FIBA rankings, Gilas Men is at 37th, while the Women are at 40th, with the girls team recently dominating the Asian Cup Division B.

Both the Philippine women’s and girls’ teams are now in the upper echelon of Asian basketball, an improvement from a decade ago.

Currently, the team is zeroing in to naturalize UP center Favour Onoh, who stuffed the stat sheet during her first season with the Fighting Maroons.

Onoh posted averages of 11 points, 14.9 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks en route to Rookie of the Year honors.

However, that will have to wait as she is reportedly recovering from an ACL tear, as shared by Animam.

Meanwhile, longtime Gilas Pilipinas Women mentor Pat Aquino is optimistic that the team will soon enjoy the presence of the Nigerian teenager.

“She is still young and athletic, I believe she will bring a lot for the team in the future,” Aquino told Rappler.

“With the help of [UP] coach Paul Ramos, I know she will be fit and ready to play for Gilas soon, so she can back up Jack. We know the process is not fast, but we are willing to wait for Favour.”

Ramos said Onoh has been recovering “fast,” and will determine if the team will include her in the Season 87 lineup soon.

Gilas will have a short training camp in Baguio before flying to the African capital on August 15, said Aquino.

Animam and guard Afril Bernardino are expected to lead the team, along with several newcomers.

The exact composition of the pool, however, has not yet been announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. – Rappler.com