Malonzo, Newsome near Gilas Pilipinas debuts as part of 13-man squad for Lebanon clash

INCHING CLOSER. Filipino-Americans Jamie Malonzo and Chris Newsome are now classified as locals by FIBA.

MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, and Roosevelt Adams inched closer to their Gilas Pilipinas debuts.

Now classified by FIBA as locals, the three Filipino-Americans cracked the 13-man national team pool for the Lebanon match in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on August 25.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Sonny Barrios on Monday, August 22, announced the squad that is bannered by NBA player Jordan Clarkson and big man Kai Sotto.

PBA stars Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Calvin Oftana return to Gilas Pilipinas duty, while national team mainstays Dwight Ramos, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Ray Parks from the Japan B. League remain.

Completing the roster is UP stalwart Carl Tamayo, the only amateur player on the squad.

According to Barrios, the final 12-man lineup will be submitted a day before the Lebanon clash.

The Nationals will fly to Beirut at midnight on Tuesday.