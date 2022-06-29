Jamie Malonzo cleared by FIBA to play for Gilas Pilipinas as local

TWO-WAY STAR. Jamie Malonzo has quickly transformed into one of the brightest young stars in the PBA.

MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Malonzo can now suit up for Gilas Pilipinas as a local player.

Head coach Chot Reyes on Wednesday, June 29, confirmed Malonzo has been added to the national team pool after completing the process to have FIBA classify the Filipino-American forward as a local.

Unknown to many, Malonzo – whose mother is a Filipina – obtained his Philippine passport at the age of eight.

FIBA requires foreign-born players to acquire the passport of the country they want to represent before turning 16 years old.

“[Jamie] told me, ‘Coach, I don’t know why people are saying that I’m not eligible. My mom kept saying I’m eligible.’ When I went to La Vegas, I told him to give me his passport,” Reyes said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Reyes met with Malonzo during his United States trip in the offseason to identify national team prospects, some of whom saw action for Gilas Youth in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship earlier this June.

“When I returned home, I had a copy of his passport that showed he had his passport when he was eight years old. So he’s eligible, all this while, he’s eligible. It took just like anything in life, just for me to actually ask him.”

Selected second overall by NorthPort in the PBA Draft last year, Malonzo has quickly transformed into one of the brightest young stars in the league.

Malonzo averages all-around numbers of 19 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1.8 steals for the Batang Pier in the ongoing Philippine Cup this season.

But Reyes said being eligible as a local player does not guarantee Malonzo an outright Gilas Pilipinas spot.

“We’re not saying that he’s going to make the team, but at least he’s eligible. There’s one thing about eligibility, another thing about finally being on the team.”

For Reyes, Malonzo has to prove he has what it takes to don the national colors, which he said comes with a great deal of pressure and expectation.

“We have to see how he plays with the other guys and how he plays in international competition. International play is a different animal altogether so he has to be able to feel that,” said Reyes.

“It feels heavy to carry ‘Pilipinas’ across your chest, that weighs a ton. It’s not like you’ll wear it and then [that’s it]. It’s different. You have to have that experience.”

Considering his stellar PBA numbers, Malonzo is expected to contend for a Gilas Pilipinas spot for the FIBA Asia Cup set to be staged in Indonesia from July 12 to 24. – Rappler.com