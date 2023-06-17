With Malonzo now on board, Gilas Pilipinas begins short camp in Laguna

GEARING UP. Head coach Chot Reyes and Gilas Pilipinas in training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Gilas Pilipinas trains at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna before it ramps up its FIBA World Cup preparations with a European trip

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas aims to gain ground in its buildup for the FIBA World Cup as it started its training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna on Saturday, June 17.

Twelve players out of the current 20-man pool entered camp on Saturday, including high-flying forward Jamie Malonzo.

Malonzo, who missed the previous training days at the Meralco Gym in Pasig, joined Barangay Ginebra teammates Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar as part of the first batch of players who plunged into action in Laguna.

Aside from the Gin Kings trio, June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, Rhenz Abando, Angelo Kouame, CJ Perez, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Chris Newsome, and Poy Erram were in attendance on Saturday.

It is at the Inspire Sports Academy where the national team looks to have a near-complete roster after missing several key players during the first two weeks of its World Cup preparations that tipped off last June 7.

Gilas Pilipinas will train there until June 20 before it flies to Estonia on June 22 to face a bunch of European teams in a series of tuneup games.

“The guys that have injuries, their timetable is to be for this training camp in Inspire,” Newsome told One Sports’ The Game program.

“So that way, we have a little bit of chemistry together, we have our legs under us by the time it is time for us to head out to Estonia.”

The likes of Justin Brownlee, Dwight Ramos, Roger Pogoy, Jordan Heading, Calvin Oftana, and Ray Parks are expected to join the national team in time for its European training camp.

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and NBA Summer League aspirant Kai Sotto, meanwhile, are set to join Gilas Pilipinas in the middle of July after their respective commitments in the United States.

Initially a part of the original 21-man pool, Carl Tamayo begged off due to an injury. – Rappler.com