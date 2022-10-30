Japan B. League players set to arrive, Gilas Pilipinas waiting on Kai Sotto

BACK AT IT. (From left) Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, and Kiefer Ravena return to national team duty.

Japan B. League stalwarts Kiefer Ravena and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Ray Parks will reinforce Gilas Pilipinas for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will soon welcome back several of its mainstays who are playing in the Japan B. League.

Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Ray Parks are set to the arrive in the country on November 1 and 2 as they reinforce the national team for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in November.

The four B. League stalwarts will get a chance to be with Gilas Pilipinas for more than a week before its pair of away games against Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

Head coach Chot Reyes, though, said in a previous interview that the national team will only be complete by the time it gets to Jordan as it waits on Kai Sotto.

“We have a three-day period, October 31, November 1 and 2, where all the PBA players can come in and practice, but the Japan players will not be here. And certainly Kai,” Reyes told the Power and Play program hosted by Philippine Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala.

Sotto remains in Australia as he plays for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League.

The 7-foot-3 big man and the 36ers have one game left to play on November 5 before the NBL goes on a break for the fifth window.

“We’re not making any announcement on Kai until we have his Jordanian visa as well,” Reyes said.

“After that, he will fly directly to Jordan. He will not come here anymore,” Reyes added. “We’re looking at three full days of practice on November 7, 8, 9 where we can finally practice as a complete team for the November 10 game against Jordan.”

Despite the short preparation time, Reyes said Sotto and the B. League standouts will have no problem adjusting to the team.

“The guys from Japan, they already know a lot of the things we’re doing. Kai knows a lot of the things we’re doing already,” Reyes said.

“Hopefully, those three days will be enough for us to be able to prepare as best we can for Jordan.”

Gilas Pilipinas totes an even 3-3 record. – Rappler.com