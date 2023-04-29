Gilas Pilipinas veteran Japeth Aguilar ruled out for SEA Games

Barangay Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar sits out the SEA Games as he continues to fully recover from his knee injury

MANILA, Philippines – Another one of Gilas Pilipinas’ pillars will not be around for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Barangay Ginebra veteran Japeth Aguilar will sit out the biennial meet as he continues to fully recover from his knee injury, joining several other stars who are unavailable.

Head coach Chot Reyes confirmed the development on Saturday, April 29.

Aguilar suffered the injury in February and missed 15 straight games for the Gin Kings in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The high-flying Aguilar returned to action in the Governors’ Cup finals, but played just under 20 minutes in four games and saw Ginebra fall short of a three-peat in the season-ending tiff after it succumbed to TNT in six games.

Without Aguilar, the national team will miss the services of its two top big men in its bid to recapture the gold medal it lost to Indonesia last SEA Games as San Miguel ace June Mar Fajardo deals with knee issues as well.

Also out for the SEA Games are Gin Kings forward Jamie Malonzo and Tropang Giga guard Mikey Williams, who both begged off due to personal commitments.

Ginebra star guard Scottie Thompson also remains uncertain as his wife Jinky is expected to give birth to their first child in the middle of the regional showpiece.

Gilas Pilipinas plans to enter training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna on Sunday, April 30, before it flies to Cambodia on May 6.

Bunched in Group A, the Philippines will face Malaysia, Cambodia, and Singapore when the basketball competition tips on May 9. – Rappler.com