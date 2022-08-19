WATCH: Shot in the arm for Gilas Pilipinas as Jordan Clarkson arrives in PH

SHOT IN THE ARM. Jordan Clarkson will return to national team duty after seeing action in the 2018 Asian Games.

Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson will serve as Gilas Pilipinas' naturalized player for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ train takes off as Jordan Clarkson comes on board.

The Filipino-American NBA player arrived in the country on Friday, August 19, as he bolsters the national team for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this month.

Clarkson will take a one-day break before he joins Gilas Pilipinas in practice on Saturday.

It will be the first time that the Utah Jazz guard will don the national colors since his debut tournament in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Clarkson lived up to his billing as an NBA talent in the Asiad, averaging 26 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists to lead the squad to a fifth-place finish, the Philippines’ highest placing in the quadrennial meet in 16 years.

But unlike the Asian Games where he played as a local, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year will occupy Gilas Pilipinas’ lone naturalized player spot.

The addition of Clarkson and big man Kai Sotto, who arrived in the country the day before, gives the national team a much-needed shot in the arm for a challenging two-game schedule in the fourth window.

Gilas Pilipinas will go up against FIBA Asia Cup runner-up Lebanon on the road on August 25 and will host Saudi Arabia on August 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com