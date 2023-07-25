Jordan Clarkson commits to Gilas pool for FIBA World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STAR. Jordan Clarkson in action for Gilas Pilipinas during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson has committed to join Gilas Pilipinas on Tuesday, July 25, exactly one month before the 2023 FIBA World Cup tips off in Manila, as confirmed by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio.

Once Clarkson arrives in the Philippines, he is expected to soon join the national team’s practices in Pasig City, and will compete with Ginebra star Justin Brownlee for Gilas’ lone naturalization spot in the final 12.

Panlilio, however, did not yet divulge exactly when the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year will join the World Cup buildup.

Clarkson last played for the country in the fourth window of the World Cup Asian qualifiers, where Gilas split its assignments – a loss against Lebanon and a win against Saudi Arabia.

Over those two appearances, the 31-year-old combo guard averaged 25.0 points on 45% shooting and 41% from three, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds.

Along with Clarkson, Gilas is also awaiting for Kai Sotto to join practice as the NBA aspirant and Japan B. League import is now in the country after a stint with the Orlando Magic’s Summer League team. – Rappler.com