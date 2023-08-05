Jordan Clarkson ‘not coming in cold’ in Gilas’ World Cup buildup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas expects Jordan Clarkson to be ’in pretty good shape’ when the Fil-Am NBA player joins the national team’s World Cup training next week

MANILA, Philippines — Even with only three weeks to go before the FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said there’s no worrying about Jordan Clarkson.

The Filipino-American Utah Jazz guard looks to be in “basketball shape” and remains in “constant communication” with Reyes.

“We’re talking about offenses, some concepts, about things, and I’ve been messaging him about plans and what his role is going to be,” Reyes said over Radyo 5’s Power & Play with Noli Eala.

“And he’s assured me that he’s in pretty good shape, he’s been working out, and working on his skills,” he added.

“I think the number one thing I can expect is he’s in basketball shape. Maybe not in top game shape, but he’ll have a couple of weeks to get there. As you know, a player of that caliber, that should be enough. So the only issue is the integration.”

Clarkson is set to arrive in Manila on Tuesday, August 8, after failing to join Gilas’ tuneup games in the 2023 Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China.

“The good thing is he’s not coming in cold,” said Reyes. “He’s been with us before, he knows a little bit of what we’re doing already, he knows the guys.”

But when Clarkson arrives, he will see some new faces since his Gilas stint against Saudi Arabia and Lebanon during the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in 2022.

New to Clarkson’s radar include June Mar Fajardo, Roger Pogoy, AJ Edu, Rhenz Abando, and CJ Perez — who may replace the injured Scottie Thompson as the team’s backup guard.

Reyes also noted Clarkson’s commitment to embrace his role with the team, which aims to finish as the highest-ranked Asian squad and earn an outright slot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We’ve been exchanging roles and ideas, he’s okay with it, he has accepted it, and he knows what we want from him,” said Reyes.

“I think he’s up for the challenge – the way he sounds, you know when a person is engaged based on your conversation.”

Clarkson has been out of NBA action since March, not playing in the club’s final 17 games due to a finger sprain.

The former league Sixth Man of the Year turned starter played 61 games for the Western Conference squad, churning in a career-high 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

Clarkson’s performance was enough for the Jazz to ink him to a three-year, $55-million extension, which will run through the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Utah missed the playoffs, ending up 12th out of 15 in the West with a 37-45 record. – Rappler.com