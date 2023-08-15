Clarkson provides ‘renewed energy’ as Gilas Pilipinas gears up for FIBA World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The addition of Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson boosts Gilas Pilipinas' confidence and morale as it hosts Dominican Republic, Angola, and Italy

MANILA, Philippines – Expect NBA player Jordan Clarkson to stuff the stat sheet for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup, but his valuable presence goes beyond the numbers.

The addition of the Utah Jazz star has boosted the Philippines’ confidence and morale as it hosts Dominican Republic, Angola, and Italy in the global hoops showcase that will begin on August 25.

“Definitely a renewed energy in practice,” Reyes told reporters on Tuesday, August 15, when asked how Clarkson has affected the team after Gilas Pilipinas and Max’s Restaurant announced their partnership.

“Not that we did not have very energetic practices – we’ve always had very high energy, high-quality practices. But obviously, the arrival of Jordan put in an added layer into that.”

After an aborted plan to reinforce Gilas Pilipinas in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China due to visa issues, Clarkson finally joined the squad last Wednesday, August 9, and quickly bonded with his teammates.

Reyes praised Clarkson for his laid-back approach despite his stature as a nine-year NBA veteran and a former Sixth Man of the Year awardee.

“I’ve always said this, when Jordan is here, he’s just one of the guys. He doesn’t demand to be treated differently,” Reyes said.

“He goes through everything that everybody else is doing. If his team loses a certain drill and they need to do 10 push-ups as their reward, he will do the same things. If he needs to run sprints as their reward, he will do the same thing.

“We’ve always known that about Jordan from way back, from the first time we’ve had him, he’s never demanded any kind of special treatment. That’s why we really like to have him around.”

The World Cup marks the third tournament that Clarkson will don the national colors.

Clarkson first suited up for the national squad in the 2018 Asian Games, leading the Philippines to fifth place for its best finish in the continental showpiece in 16 years.

He then saw action in the fourth window of the Asian Qualifiers in 2022, with the Filipinos absorbing a narrow loss to Lebanon and cruising to a blowout win over Saudi Arabia.

In the World Cup, though, much more is expected from Clarkson, who averaged career highs of 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 4 rebounds in his previous season with the Jazz.

With Clarkson on board, the Philippines looks to finish as the best Asian team, which comes with an outright berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gilas Pilipinas opens its World Cup campaign against Dominican Republic on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan before it tangles with Angola and Italy on August 27 and 29 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com