Clarkson says Gilas Pilipinas ‘trying to get it together’ to gift home fans elusive win

FOCUS. Jordan Clarkson in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Angola in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Jordan Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas become the only winless team in Group A of the FIBA World Cup following a gut-wrenching loss to Angola

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson aspires to repay home fans for their undying support with a breakthrough win in the FIBA World Cup.

Clarkson said Gilas Pilipinas is trying to get its act together after becoming the only winless team in Group A following a gut-wrenching 80-70 loss to Angola at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 27.

Most of the 12,784 in attendance carried hopes of witnessing the Philippines nail its first World Cup win since 2014 against an Angolan side that ranks the lowest in Group A, which also includes Italy and Dominican Republic.

But the Black Antelopes – who are a spot behind the world No. 40 Filipinos – flipped the script and left the partisan crowd at the Big Dome stunned.

“They’re here supporting us every night and every day. So we’re going to keep fighting for y’all and keep playing, competing,” said Clarkson.

“We’re trying to get it together and we’re trying to get wins for y’all.”

Clarkson carried the scoring cudgels with a team-high 21 points on top of 7 assists and 3 rebounds, but the Angolans made life for him a living hell as they employed varying defensive schemes on the NBA veteran.

The Utah Jazz star shot a paltry 7-of-22 from the field and missed all but one of his eight treys in a horrendous shooting display for the Filipinos that saw them go 4-of-22 overall from three-point land.

“It has just been tough, people denying me, doubling me. It is different. I’m trying to make plays for my teammates, get shots, go play within the system,” said Clarkson. “I’m competing. I’m out here trying to win games.”

A silver lining for Clarkson is the Filipinos’ refusal to fold despite going down by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Down 57-73 with four minutes left, the Philippines unloaded an 11-0 run powered by Clarkson to get within striking distance before Angola closed it out.

Clarkson said Gilas Pilipinas needs to get things going early to give itself a winning chance.

“We’re going to keep fighting, keep playing, and still compete. That is a big thing for us. We figured it out late, but somehow, we just got to get to it a little early,” he said.

Still vying to finish as the best Asian team to book a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Philippines battles Italy in its last group stage game on Tuesday, August 29, at the same venue. – Rappler.com