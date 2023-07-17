Jordan Heading ruled out for FIBA World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOOTER. Jordan Heading in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Chot Reyes says sharpshooter Jordan Heading will no longer join Gilas Pilipinas in its buildup for the FIBA World Cup that will tip off in around six weeks

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is one man down as the FIBA World Cup draws near.

Head coach Chot Reyes bared on Monday, July 17, that sharpshooter Jordan Heading will no longer join the national team in its buildup for the global hoops showdown that will tip off in around six weeks on August 25.

“Nope,” said Reyes after practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City when asked if the Filipino-Australian would still be coming to bolster the pool.

Heading last played for Gilas Pilipinas in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, where he averaged 9.5 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds in two games.

Touted as one of the Philippines’ top gunners, Heading balled out for the Nagasaki Velca in the second division of the Japan B. League, posting norms of 13.4 points on 35% shooting from deep with 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

But according to Gilas Pilipinas team manager Butch Antonio, back issues have prevented Heading from linking up with the squad.

Heading also missed the Nationals’ two-week training camp in Europe where they played six tuneup games in Estonia and Lithuania.

Antonio said Heading is in the country but will soon fly to the United States as he continues his recovery.

Heading became the second player from the 21-man World Cup pool to be ruled out after Carl Tamayo begged off in June due to a knee injury.

Scheduled to play in a pocket tournament in China in the first week of August, Gilas Pilipinas is still waiting on NBA player Jordan Clarkson and big man Kai Sotto. – Rappler.com