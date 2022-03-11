June Mar, Japeth lead PBA-reinforced Gilas pool for SEA Games

The 16-man Gilas Pilipinas for the Southeast Asian Games is composed of PBA stars, national team cornerstones, and cadets

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar found their way back to Gilas Pilipinas as part of the PBA-laden 16-man pool for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Head coach Chot Reyes and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced on Friday, March 11, the pool that is composed of PBA stars, national team cornerstones, and young cadets.

Joining Fajardo and Aguilar in the frontline are Mo Tautuaa, Isaac Go, Poy Erram, and Troy Rosario, while Roger Pogoy, Matthew Wright, Kevin Alas, Robert Bolick, and Kib Montalbo form the backcourt.

The Filipino-Tongan Tautuaa will take up the lone spot available for naturalized players.

Japan B. League stalwarts Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena, the heroes in the previous window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, were once again tapped to join the national team together with William Navarro.

Young talents Francis “LeBron” Lopez and Caelum Harris complete the pool.

“We felt that this is the lineup that will give us the best chance of getting the gold in the SEA Games,” said Reyes. – Rappler.com