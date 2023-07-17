Kai Sotto arriving in PH soon, free of major back injury – Chot Reyes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KAIJU. Kai Sotto of the Orlando Magic shoots the ball during the game against the Portland Trial Blazers during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 13, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes, though, says he has no idea when Kai Sotto will show up in practice

MANILA, Philippines – All signs point to Kai Sotto joining Gilas Pilipinas soon.

Head coach Chot Reyes said the 7-foot-3 big man is expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday, July 18, after wrapping up his stint with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.

“I think he is arriving tomorrow,” Reyes said at the end of the national team practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig on Monday.

“Whether he comes to practice or not, I have no idea.”

Back issues Sotto dealt with in his final Summer League game cast doubt on his participation for Gilas Pilipinas’ buildup for the FIBA World Cup.

Sotto played just eight minutes and put up 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in a 94-77 loss to the Boston Celtics over the weekend as he left the game in the first half after feeling back pain.

But Reyes said he received word from Tony Ronzone, who manages Sotto at Wasserman, that the Filipino star is not dealing with anything serious.

“[Ronzone] said that all the x-rays came back negative, so that is good news. But I have not had the chance to talk to Kai himself,” said Reyes.

After going undrafted last year, Sotto gave his NBA dream a second crack by signing with the Magic for the Summer League.

The 21-year-old got benched by the Magic in the first three games before he finally debuted in an 88-71 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he delivered 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 13 minutes of action.

With stints in the National Basketball League, Japan B. League, and Summer League under his belt, Sotto comes in with a vastly improved game as the Philippines banks on him for the World Cup.

Holding camp in Manila until the end of July, Gilas Pilipinas will ramp up its World Cup preparations by joining a pocket tournament in China in the first week of August, hopefully with Sotto already on board. – Rappler.com