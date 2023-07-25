Kai Sotto beats Gilas deadline, set to participate in FIBA World Cup practice

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TAKING HIS TIME. Center Kai Sotto (left) poses for a Gilas Pilipinas photo in a FIBA World Cup rally in Pasig City.

Injured Kai Sotto follows Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes' player arrival deadline and attends practice in street clothes after his NBA Summer League stint

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino star center Kai Sotto showed up to Gilas Pilipinas practice, but did not suit up on Tuesday, July 25, the day Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes set a deadline for players intending to play in a China pocket tournament.

Instead, the 7-foot-3 Sotto, still recovering from a back injury he sustained in the NBA Summer League, hoisted up some shots in street clothes after practice ended at the Meralco compound in Pasig City.

Prior to the afternoon practice session, Sotto attended the pep rally organized by the FIBA World Cup local organizing committee (LOC).

It was in the same event where Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio announced that Jordan Clarkson has committed to the Gilas program exactly a month before the opening of the FIBA World Cup co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan on August 25.

“We’ll probably wait in the next few days and see when he’ll be training again,” assistant Jong Uichico said.

“So far, he’s been healthy and just resting his back, but should be ready in the next few days,” he added.

Sotto is expected to join the team in China, where they will face Jordan, Iran, and Senegal, per Uichico.

What happens to Justin Brownlee?

Brownlee, Barangay Ginebra’s fan-favorite import, has been training with Gilas since June as its naturalized player, but will likely will be replaced in favor of Clarkson, a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Clarkson played in two FIBA World Cup qualifying games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, where he averaged 25.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds.

Uichico hopes that Brownlee may be available for the rescheduled Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, which will be held from September 23 to October 8.

“One more thing is do we bring the same players to the Asian Games or do we see who’s available at the time at the time for the Asian Games because we are not sure whether if the Japan boys will be available,” he said.

“It’s all up in the air, but of course, it could be discussed.” – Rappler.com