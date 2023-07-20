Kai Sotto committed but still unsure to join Gilas training

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A day after arriving from the US, Kai Sotto wants to prioritize his health but eventually plans to join Gilas Pilipinas’ buildup for the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off his NBA Summer League stint, Kai Sotto arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday, July 19, with the Filipino center still committed to playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.

However, Sotto is still unlikely to participate in practice on Thursday as he is focused on recovering his physical and mental health following a crisscross journey across the globe.

“[Sotto] is focused on getting his health back, it’s [the] priority right now, he has been focused on basketball and has not had extended downtime,” a source close to Kai Sotto told Rappler.

“He wants to play for Gilas for sure but he needs to be perfectly healthy to be able to give it his 100 percent,” the source added.

Originally due to arrive on Tuesday, Sotto will need to beat a July 25 deadline imposed by Philippines head coach Chot Reyes if the former wishes to play in a China pocket tournament.

Reyes said the deadline will mean a week’s worth of practice before heading to their next overseas tuneup as the team strives to be the highest-ranked Asian team in the World Cup.

The coach, however, clarified that players who need more time before joining training due to valid reasons may be given some leeway.

Sotto and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson are the two remaining pool members who have not attended practice since Gilas started its preparations last June.

The 7-foot-3 big concluded his stint with the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas, suffering lower back pain in his last game against the Boston Celtics.

Due to the injury, Sotto had to exit early after playing 8:09 for the winless Magic, recording 2 rebounds, an assist, and a block.

Sotto had his best game in his on-court debut against the Portland Trail Blazers where he carded 6 points, added 4 boards, an assist, and 3 rejections during an 88-71 Magic loss.

Having signed an extension with the Hiroshima Dragonflies of the Japan B.League last May, Sotto has an opt-out clause if an NBA team signs him.

Prior to his Japan stint, Sotto suited up for the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League in Australia for two seasons. – Rappler.com