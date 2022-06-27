Kai Sotto decision to join Gilas Pilipinas for FIBA Asia Cup ‘up in the air’

GRIND. Kai Sotto continues to work his way to the NBA despite going undrafted.

The FIBA Asia Cup will coincide with the NBA Summer League, where Kai Sotto can showcase his wares, and possibly, earn an NBA roster spot

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto is more than welcome to join Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA Asia Cup.

National team head coach Chot Reyes said they extended an invitation to Sotto to play in the continental tilt set to be held in Indonesia as the 7-foot-3 big man went unselected in the previous NBA Draft.

“Up in the air,” Reyes said on Monday, June 27, when asked what Sotto and his camp have decided on.

Even if he wants to suit up in the Asia Cup, Sotto faces a scheduling conflict as it runs from July 12 to 24, with some of its dates coinciding with the NBA Summer League.

The Summer League – slated from July 7 to 17 in Las Vegas – is a tournament where undrafted players like Sotto can showcase their wares, and possibly, earn spots in NBA rosters.

Undrafted players who have made a name for themselves in the NBA in recent years include Yuta Watanabe of the Toronto Raptors, Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, and Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat, to name a few.

American agent Joel Bell, who manages Sotto, earlier claimed that the Filipino star will not accept Summer League invites and will instead play for Gilas Pilipinas.

But Sotto said his agent “misspoke” and “no decision has been made” on his Summer League plans.

Sotto also has the option to return to the National Basketball League in Australia, where he still has a standing two-year contract with the Adelaide 36ers. – Rappler.com