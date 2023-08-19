Kai Sotto motivated to show out for fans in FIBA World Cup home stand

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas big man Kai Sotto says he feels no pressure whenever he plays in the Philippines as the country co-hosts the FIBA World Cup with Japan and Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto has played in Australia, Japan, and recently, the United States, but nothing beats competing at home for the Gilas Pilipinas star.

The 7-foot-3 big man said he feels no pressure whenever he plays in the Philippines as the country co-hosts the FIBA World Cup with Japan and Indonesia starting on August 25.

Aspiring to become the first homegrown Filipino to make it to the NBA, Sotto will get to showcase his wares in the global hoops joust, where the Philippines will go up against Dominican Republic, Italy, and Angola in Group A.

“Home is home. Every time I play here in the country, there is no pressure, I just enjoy it,” Sotto told reporters on Saturday, August 19, during the PUMA Our Ball Above All event at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati.

“Just good to be home.”

Sotto has not seen action in the Philippines in a FIBA game since he helped the Filipinos coast to an 84-46 rout of Saudi Arabia in the fourth window of the Asian Qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena a year ago.

True to his words that he plays at his best at home, Sotto turned in his finest Asian Qualifiers performance against the Saudis, producing 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Sotto has been to various countries since his last home game.

He completed his second season with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League in Australia and went on to play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League.

Following his brief B. League stint, Sotto suited up for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League in July.

As Filipino fans followed his career all over the world, Sotto said he is determined to show off for them when the World Cup gets underway.

“It is an extra motivation to push myself knowing there are a lot of people watching me, supporting me. It is a blessing and also a challenge, I have to do whatever it takes to do my best and to make them proud,” he said.

The 21-year-old said he also looks forward to witnessing his fellow PUMA global ambassadors Dennis Schroder and RJ Barrett in the World Cup.

Schroder and Germany will see action in Japan as part of Group E, while Barrett and Canada will compete in Indonesia as part of Group H, although they have a chance to play in the Philippines if they reach the final phase.

“If they play here, it will be really good for the brand and for us,” said Sotto. – Rappler.com